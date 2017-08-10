Serious question:





Did the Dolphins UPGRADE the QB position with Cutler?





I think Ryan Tannehill definitely has more upside that Cutler but I am looking at it from a talent perspective and a "right now" perspective.





"Cutler is out here throwing lasers"





"Cutler has easily been the best QB on the field today"





"Cutler has excellent velocity on his throws"





"Cutler just hit Julius Thomas for a 40 yard gain up the seam"





"Cutler just hit Jakeem Grant in stride for a TD"





"Jakeem Grant had the best practice of his career today catching balls from Jay Cutler"





Those are all quotes from various media sources that cover the Dolphins. Keep in mind, this was day one of him practicing coming out of retirement. There was one media source that said "Cutler spent most of the day looking confused". That may be partially true but what do you expect? He said he woke up that morning and forgot he was in Miami! Dude just unretired to join a new team and probably had a cross country flight to get to Miami and had to practice the next day! All other media said Cutler looked damn good! So to that I say:





"If 1 person calls you a jerk, that's their opinion. If 10 people call you a jerk then guess what? You're a jerk!!"





So I must ask again, did Miami upgrade the QB position for this year?



