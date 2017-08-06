Let's Talk Some Jay Cutler....

I will start by saying this: I wanted Kaepernick, I really did. I saw more upside there but that is not what happened so let's talk about Jay Cutler.





He had his best season, in terms of passer rating, in 2015 with the Chicago Bears under offensive coordinator Adam Gase. 21 TDs and 11 INTs and I think he had a passer rating of 92.3. Not too bad!





Now let's talk Tannehill. Last year, in 13 games played before his injury, he had these stats. 19 TDs and 12 INTs with a passer rating of 93.5.





Very Similar but Tanne had more picks in 13 games than Cutler had all season but Tanne most likely would have had more TDs so I guess that is a wash. So it's an even swap from a talent perspective right?





WRONG!





Alshon Jeffrey. Eddie Royal. Josh Bellamy. Marc Mariani. Marquess Wilson.





Those were the 2015 Bears wide receivers and it should be mentioned that Alshon Jeffrey, by far the Bears best receiver at the time, only played 9 games.





I don't think this Jay Cutler thing will be bad at all to be honest. Imagine what he could do with Landry, Stills, and Parker?





Now, that is only if a few things happen.





1) Cutler needs to come in and WIN the starting job, not just be given it. And I fully expect him to win it. I love Matt Moore, but he is a backup and is being paid as a back up and I expect him to remain a back up.





2) Cutler needs to show his teammates that he is in control of the offense and be a calming presence. There was a lot of emotions after Tanne went down and Cutler needs to rally the team.





3) Cutler needs to keep that diva shit he pulled earlier in his career out of Miami. And I fully think he will because of Adam Gase.





If those things happen then Miami will be fine this year.





I read an article where it was said that a Jarvis Landry extension should have happened instead and that this sends the wrong message to Jarvis and the team. So I ask, what kind of message does it send to do nothing and hope Matt Moore keeps the team in playoff contention AND stays healthy? BAD PLAN!!





As for Jarvis, he is expecting to be paid like an elite WR and he will be. What would having Matt Moore at QB do to his stock? I think it would drop. Jarvis knows he is going to get paid, he just has to be patient. Miami is not letting him walk out the door but right now, Jay Cutler should be a god send to him because I think he would get the ball to him early and often throughout the season.





The same person who said The Jarvis deal should have been done instead of signing Cutler predicted a ceiling of 8-8 for Miami this year. I think he is way off. I see a 10 win season with contention for the wild card. This is not a bad team. There is upgrades all around and Cutler is working with weapons he has never had the luxury of having before. The stats don't lie, he had a very similar statistical season to Tanne in their best showing and Cutler had far less offensive talent than he has now in Miami.





One other thing, we need to draft a QB high next draft. We need to draft the QB of the future because time is running out for Tannehill to be that guy. He will be 30 by the time he plays again and he hasn't proven anything in Miami, even if the circumstances aren't his fault.





Phins Up!!







