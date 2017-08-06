Jay Cutler Rolls Into Town But What's Next??

The Dolphins signed ex Bear QB Jay Cutler today on a one year contract which tells me that Ryan Tannehill is done for the season.Matt Moore knew someone was going to be signed. That's a no brainer.Let's face it. Cutler was prepping to be a broadcaster so he probably wasn't doing push ups or sit ups or running gasers.Who knows when he even last threw a ball?He knows the Gase system so that helps him but I don't see how he can just walk on the field tomorrow and expect to be our starting QB in 3 weeks.Cutler would have to work magic to get all the timing and communication with our WRs in order to catch up to Matt Moore.I expect Moore to start for 2 reasons.Number 1: He is ready and earned it.Number 2: Unless Cutler blows Moore out of the water, what signal does this send to the rest of the players who have been busting their humps together for months and this new guy waltzes in and just takes over.Now if Moore doesn't play well then we have a good guy who paid his dues and will then earn the respect of the rest of the team.I could see him starting at that point.This should be a good competition. And a competition it must be. Not a given.We have a good team. We do.What we sure as hell don't need is a QB controversy.I hope Gase handles this well. He may be planning on starting Cutler.But he should at least give Matt Moore the chance to lose the job.This is going to be a very interesting 3 weeks.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971