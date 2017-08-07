Gase Talks A Good Game

From what I've I heard, Adam Gase talked the 34 year old Jay Cutler out of the booth and back onto the field.As of Friday, sources say Cutler was staying in the booth. Come Sunday, it's a one year contract.A one year contract? Who signs a one year contract?It's been well documented that Gase and Cutler have a great relationship. They talk weekly.I can only imagine, not quote, that Gase told Cutler to give it a shot. We have a good team. We have a good shot at going deep into the playoffs.He had to touch the competitive nerve in Cutler and hopefully not beg a favor from a friend.If Cutler is coming just to help out his friend, Adam Gase, he could reconsider his decision and wind up walking at any moment.I hope this is not a beggars can't be choosy situation.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971