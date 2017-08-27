Dave's take: Tannehill





I really don't understand the devotion to Tannehill as the QB from the coaching staff. He's average, and hasn't won jack. He has exactly one 4th quarter comeback win in his career and the team declined to invest in anyone to even consider a future that might be different.





And that's after he got injured late last season and declined surgery. That's his choice, of course, and team doctors must have signed off on it. But it was a risk - given that he could have re-injured the knee, and later did. Why not at least plan for that being a possibility?





So he goes down, and then the team makes a decision to sign Cutler, which is just fine. Tannehill has often been compared with Cutler. Overall, they have similar skills and abilities. But the odd thing is that its a 1-year deal with really no plans for the future. He's a stop gap for this year.





And that leaves the team in potentially an odd place next season. Consider the possibilities:

* Cutler does well and the team does well

How could the dolphins justify replacing him? How would chemistry work? We've seen Tannehills upside, and its limited





* Cutler does well, and the team doesn't

If the team finishes below .500 but you have a QB with great stats and great ability to lead, once again its the dilemma of why you would change that.

* Cutler does poorly, and the team does well around him

If this is the case, then perhaps Tannehill would make a difference. Maybe. But team chemistry can sometimes be a weird thing.





* Cutler does poorly, and the team falters

Are we going to be led to believe that somehow Tannehill coming back will magically cure all the problems and the team will win?





* Cutler gets injured or benched

Then we're right back where we were at the start of training camp. In that case, why not promote the young guy to get a shot.





My broad point is that I think its time to move on from Tannehill. Maybe he makes it back next season, but he should not automatically be the starter. He should have real competition, and be given "an opportunity" to start again.





Actually, I'm hoping that the team does really well this season, along with Cutler, making it a tough call by the coaches on what to do next season. We get the benefit of a fun season, and maybe stop having to talk about Tannehill.





(okay, so I'm a hater....)

Okay, so maybe I have another two cents in me.