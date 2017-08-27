Dave's take: stabding up

I have to say that I find it weird the way Colin Kaepernick has been essentially blackballed from the NFL. He is an above average QB (albeit with a limited skill set), but has been to a SuperBowl, which is something most QBs can only dream about.



And yet, he's not on an NFL roster. Sure, teams are reluctant to draw negative attention on what would surely amount to a back player. But the bigger problem is that he essentially brought it on himself.



As I've said in the past, I don't have an issue with a player taking a stand against whatever they want. But Colin made two mistakes: (1) he didn't back up his stance with demonstrable actions (yes, he does give to charity, and has quietly support some of his views) - like actually voting, or working to get people engaged as anything more than a curiosity. Had he "walked the walk" and actually demonstrated that using his platform FOR something, he would probably have fared better. And (2) he kept adding more into his repertoire that brought odd attention - like the Che shirt, and the pig socks. Individually, those things might have drawn a yawn, but in the frame of him being a wanna-be-social activist, it came off as a pattern of ... obnoxious behavior. Personally, I think he was well-intentioned, but it wasn't handled right.



And so he's not in the NFL.



Meanwhile, the protests for social justice continue, with more players taking a seat, taking a knee, or raising a fist. We are in what might be the most politically charged environment we've had in this country in more than 150 years. So everyone has an opinion about whether this is right, wrong, or indifferent.



I've heard several pundits say the NFL is in a no-win situation. People will (over)react if it continues, or if the NFL or owners decide to put a stop to it.



Frankly, I see one option for the NFL: stop playing the anthem before games. I've talked about this before, but there is no real history here. Around WW2 the tradition of playing the anthem started as a means of patriotism - but is there really a need to have it at games? Its tradition, sure, but why keep it there if it becomes a rallying point - and stops the focus from being on the game.



Or, barring that, change the order, so the players are in the tunnel when the anthem is played, so we don't see them. And then go through interactions and what not.



In short, remove the distraction and play the game.



That's my two cents for today.