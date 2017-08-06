Cutler Signing Guarantees Maxwell Cut Next Year

Whatever opinion you hold of Jay Cutler, it is beneficial to know what he will cost the team prior to rating the move. He is a "free" pickup this year but he does cost the Dolphins a significant amount of carryover money. Many pundits are suggesting that this will prevent the Dolphins from signing Jarvis Landry to a new deal.I think our front office knows its trade a bit better than that. Drafting a corner in the third round this season and picking up Alterraun Verner in free agency may provide a clue to Miami's long range plans. Byron Maxwell renegotiated his deal on arrival in Miami; the guaranteed money expires after this season. Parting ways with the aging cornerback will allow Miami to reclaim 10 million dollars in cap space (no dead money) which can be earmarked for 2018 draft picks, Landry, etc.The Cutler move may not work out. I am not sold that his attitude will fit our building well (see the Smoking Jay Cutler meme if you haven't got a sense of what Chicagoans thought of him.) But Gase deserves the benefit of the doubt, and my larger point is that our front office also does. This signing should be evaluated strictly based on how well Cutler performs this year in wins and losses. The money will take care of itself or we would never have made this move.Finally, for the Matt Moore fans out there, remember that his health is a very thin blanket to sleep under. At the very least, Cutler puts us two hits (instead of one) from seeing if Peyton Manning is available (joking, I hope.)Jay Lopez