Fans Should Be Excited About Year 2 Of The Adam Gase Era

When the 2016 season came, Fanswas optimistic about the the coach and the staff he put together. I specially liked the way Adam Gase was a young up and comming coaching talent and it couldn't hurt that he is known as a QB whisperer. DC. Vance Joseph had such intensity and command when he spoke if he said drop and give me 20, you would've been doing push-ups.

Then the season started, it wasn't pretty, fans was hoping the team would come together. Then when all hope was quickly disappearing and the hole they were in was so big that the season was on life support, the Miami Dolphins experienced an unbelievable turn around that shocked all fans. For the first time in years the fanbase was having fun and was exited, and why not their favorite team had finally figured out how to win the close games. Winning close games had eluded the Dolphins for years and years. People say the wins came against bad teams, but as long time fans know we always used to lose the close games and always played down to the competition.Now if we look in the rear view mirror here is what we see, smoke and mirrors. Gase did it with practically half of the starters out with injuries. I know I know, every team faces injuries but we were decimated. So many players were injured or banged up, more notably we had Rambo a safety we got from his couch (a street free agent) as our starting free safety. Kiko Alonzo with that broken thumb and cast (how do you tackle a power runner with one hand) same with Branden Albert (how do you block an elite DE with one hand), Pouncey only played in a few games about the same as Jones, Jenkins, Misi, Jordan, Howard, Mitchell , Quddus and Mario Williams and Jason Jones.With the 2nd season in this system the players should have a leg up on the first because of the experience and knowledge of scheme and playbook that comes with year 2, plus ironing out the players that don't produce or don't fit the scheme. The Dolphins did get a couple player upgrades (gotta love the additions of Julius Thomas and Lawrence timmons). Miami also added 5 draft picks for the defensive side of the ball which struggled badly against the run.Armed with hopefully a few upgrades and better depth. The Dolphins could become real contenders once again. No more excuses fans don't want to here about tough schedules, they want exciting and fun football, but most of all fans want wins and playoffs.