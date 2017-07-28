Dolphin's Offense Should Be Fun Tho Season

The Miami Dolphins have a great set of receivers. We know what Landry and Stills can bring to the table, but this is the year that it's gonna come together for Parker. Now he is healthy and has learned how to be a professional athlete and take care of his body, he has practiced hard and fast and he has not missed ny practice time.

If TE Julius Thomas can stay healthy he can be a major seam threat. But the thing is he wasn't healthy and was used to block a lot instead of as a receiver in Jacksonville , so here's the thing he will now be used properly for his receiving skill set, but at the same time he has become a better blocker because of Jacksonville than when Gase had him in Denver.

Jay-train has been practicing routes and pass catching all off-season because he wants to be the best he can be and Drake can be a burner kind of receiver out the backfield helping to stretch the field and Williams is at least solid.

I do remember Fasano catching some TDs for the Dolphins way back when he was here, he's no speedster but has good hands and defenders don't see him as a pass catching TE , but he can.

On offense the only worry is the Oline but will see how it plays out. I think the line will hold at least middle of the pack, average. I'm hopeful and excited about the team you should be too.