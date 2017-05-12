» Unlabelled » Jim Kiick

Friday, May 12, 2017

Jim Kiick

Last week, there was a story of Nick Buoniconti suffering from CTE.  Today, there's a story circulating about Jim Kiick.

I never had the chance to interview nick, but did meet him a time or two - and got bumped from first class on a flight one so he could ride there...

but Jim I did have on once a few years ago.  I enjoyed talking to him, and you can hear it here: http://bitchindave.com/podcast/jim_kiick.mp3
