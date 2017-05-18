Espn' Bill Barnwell is educated on the Dolphins

My question is how do you, as professional analyst completely​ rip a pro team, without fully studying and understanding what is going on, and without having all the facts straight.

Half the things he says about the Dolphins are pure guessing and speculation. It's impossible to have great opinions if you don't have your homework done on a team.

It seems to me that he just read a couple of articles about the Dolphins and did not care enough about his work or reputation to go into studying and making sure he got it right.

And so Barnwell, Dolphins fans are calling you out!🌋