We pay our respects to Edwin Pope

Former Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope passed away a few days ago, and I just wanted to pause for a moment and pay my respects. Throughout high school and college - and beyond - I enjoyed reading his work daily in an actual newspaper.





He frequently wrote about the dolphins, but he had other thought-provoking topics that were always worth a read. I personally think the paper's sports section was not as good after he retired from writing.





And as Shula once said " Edwin was instrumental in me coming down here." So we can thank him to some degree for the perfect season.





One fun fact about him: he was one of the reporters who covered all of the first 47 Super Bowls.





You can read his obituary here http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/article127608784.html







