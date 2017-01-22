We pay our respects to Edwin Pope

Former Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope passed away a few days ago, and I just wanted to pause for a moment and pay my respects. Throughout high school and college - and beyond - I enjoyed reading his work daily in an actual newspaper.
He frequently wrote about the dolphins, but he had other thought-provoking topics that were always worth a read. I personally think the paper's sports section was not as good after he retired from writing.
And as Shula once said "Edwin was instrumental in me coming down here." So we can thank him to some degree for the perfect season.
One fun fact about him: he was one of the reporters who covered all of the first 47 Super Bowls.
You can read his obituary here http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/article127608784.html