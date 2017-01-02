Very happy new year to all!!! Here we are sitting as the 6th seed going into the playoffs for the first time in 8 years, people ask me if the Dolphins actually deserve or are good enough or worthy of the playoff spot they got, well the answer is a resounding yes they are worthy of the playoff spot they got because a playoff spot is not given it is earned and the Fins did just that.

So they lost to the Brady Bunch, maybe we aren't as good as the Pats, but we are as good as Pittsburgh or Houston if not better, and I'll say this the game against the Patriots wouldn't have mattered regardless of outcome and they didn't get our best shot. Now when we hit Pittsburgh that will be with everything on the line.

I am expecting a great game may or may not be pretty but it's going to be mano a mano (hand to hand combat) between to teams that know it's win or watch from the couch like the rest of us.

Here is something else, I did not like the hit on tony Lippett, he was completely defenseless. It may be legal but if you hit a defenseless receiver you get a flag and it to me doesn't seem right. That hit could've hurt Lippett on the verge of the playoffs. Good cheering for this game Dolphin's fans let's see if we can make some noise.