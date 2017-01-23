One followup about Jake Long

As I mentioned in a previous post, the Dolphins took Jake Long #1 overall in 2008. Matt Ryan went third. Anyone remember who went second? That would be Chris Long. And as it happens, he starts for the Patriots.
I guess the Dolphins did bungle that pick. Ah well, can't change the past...hopefully they'll get it more right going forward.
I guess the Dolphins did bungle that pick. Ah well, can't change the past...hopefully they'll get it more right going forward.
1 comments:
At that time, Long was a safe pick for us. Parcells and Ireland needed a solid first pick and Jake Long was exactly that. Our line was horrible (sounds familiar). Long actually played very well for us and he helped solidify our offense.
Had we taken Ryan, he may have gotten pummeled and been out of the league by now.