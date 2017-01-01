Nothing Gained, Nothing Lost For Miami Dolphins

The Chiefs won anyway.Even if we beat the Pats, we were still going to Pittsburgh as the 6th seed.When you look at our final score, it looks like we got completely spanked.We got beat. But it was closer than the final score indicated.7 minutes left and we were on the doorstep of making it a one possession game.We had already done that after taking the 2nd half kick off down the field and Matt Moore found a wide open Kenny Stills making the score 20-14.Lets face it. We have to play a perfect game to beat the Pats with so many subs starting.But fumbling the ball on the 5 yard line and watching it go 80 yards the other way is not anything close to perfection.Ok. So we go to Pittsburgh. We were gonna go there anyway.What did we lose? Nothing.An argument can be made that we gained a little.Pittsburgh is tough, but they aren't the Patriots.They will watch film. They will be ready but they won't be as cranked up as if we beat the Pats.No. Falling on our faces isn't as bad as it looks.We know we could play better than we did.And I am confident we will in Pittsburgh.Up here in NJ, there are plenty of Steelers fans running about.Many of my friends, including my sister, will be waving their terrible towels this week.I sure could use an upset here.We should open 7 point underdogs. Better for us.Nobody will give us a chance. Better for us.We are playing with house money. Better for us.We have nothing to lose. Everything to gain.Lets just enjoy the ride, however long it lasts.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971