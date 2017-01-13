NFL Moves Steelers at Chiefs Start Time

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Kansas City on Sunday morning, the NFL has moved the start time of the Divisional Playoff Game between the Steelers and the Chiefs.Kansas City is expecting freezing rain early in the day on Sunday. So to protect the safety of fans not only traveling to Arrowhead Stadium but also navigating to and from their seats the start time has been moved back into prime time.The game will now kick off at 8:20 PM EST. NBC will still televise the game.So as fans, we get two prime time kick offs this weekend with the Patriots hosting the Texans on Saturday night at 8:15 PM EST.No need to rush around Sunday morning as the first game with the Packers at Dallas will still kick off at 4:40 PM EST.Enjoy the games.Phins Up!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971