Miami Dolphins Open As 10 Point Dogs at Pittsburgh

No respect, I tell ya, no respect!Take my wife!We are the Rodney Dangerfields of the Wild Card round.Houston giving Oakland 3.Seattle giving Detroit 7 1/2.Green Bay giving Giants 3 1/2.Miami gets 10 points.We got em right were we want em.Or as Marine General Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller said during the Korean War when surrounded by the Chinese Army "All right, they're on our left, they're on our right, they're in front of us, they're behind us....they can't get away this time."We have found some magical ways to win games this season. Looks like the odds makers feel this cat ran out of lives.Well, we are playing with house money anyway.Nobody figured we'd get into the playoffs before the season started and after a 1-4 start, we only confirmed their suspicions.Me, I like our chances. I like the J-Train running wild.Looks like a sucker bet to me.Phins Up!!!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971