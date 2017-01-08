Injury Decimated & Outclassed But Still A Season To Be Proud Of

Decimated by injuries and outclassed against the Steelers.
No way Miami wins giving up 7 YPC every single run and not tackling anything.
We are playing with mostly backups at a lot of key positions
This season is still something to be proud of.
The future looks bright in Miami.
Good season Dolphins!
Phins Up!
8 comments
So stop watching. Bye.
It's a 2 score game in the first half and he's already posting like the game is over. If you don't believe the phins will win, well guess what, no one watching the game cares. Keep it to yourself.
You're welcome to not read and comment, then come back and comment again Jason G. Have a fantastic day!
I know I am. That's why I did. In the mean time I hope you changed the channel.
I said NOT read and comment if you don't like my posts. have a fantastic day!
Yes playing mostly backups on defense but be aggressive, lining up 10 yds off the receiver is not aggressive.
Still in this game. Big turnover at the 9 but still in the hunt
Agreed Carl. They finally seemed to have got some traction in defense. Bad TO to end the first half though