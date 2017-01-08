» Unlabelled » Injury Decimated & Outclassed But Still A Season To Be Proud Of

Sunday, January 08, 2017

Injury Decimated & Outclassed But Still A Season To Be Proud Of

Decimated by injuries and outclassed against the Steelers. 

No way Miami wins giving up 7 YPC every single run and not tackling anything.

We are playing with mostly backups at a lot of key positions

This season is still something to be proud of. 

The future looks bright in Miami.

Good season Dolphins!

Phins Up!
8 comments

avatar
Jason G DeleteReply

So stop watching. Bye.

avatar
Jason G DeleteReply

It's a 2 score game in the first half and he's already posting like the game is over. If you don't believe the phins will win, well guess what, no one watching the game cares. Keep it to yourself.

avatar
Lawrence Chavez DeleteReply

You're welcome to not read and comment, then come back and comment again Jason G. Have a fantastic day!

avatar
Jason G DeleteReply

I know I am. That's why I did. In the mean time I hope you changed the channel.

avatar
Lawrence Chavez DeleteReply

I said NOT read and comment if you don't like my posts. have a fantastic day!

avatar
Ernesto Gonzalez DeleteReply

Yes playing mostly backups on defense but be aggressive, lining up 10 yds off the receiver is not aggressive.

avatar
Carl Leone DeleteReply

Still in this game. Big turnover at the 9 but still in the hunt

avatar
Lawrence Chavez DeleteReply

Agreed Carl. They finally seemed to have got some traction in defense. Bad TO to end the first half though

