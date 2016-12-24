The Dolphins Magic Continues!!

I am still buzzing. And not from drinking.Although, Saturday's game against the Bills could very easily cause me to drink. And heavily.There were way too many turn of events and emotions for me to enjoy that game.From blowing a 14 point lead late in the third period and falling behind with a buck and a half left in regulation.With Bills kicker Carpenter missing two FGs to us hitting the upright trying to get a 10 point lead.And then, with the game on the line, drilling a 55 yarder to send the game into OT.So many big plays from both teams. If I was a neutral fan, I would've absolutely loved watching this game.It was football paradise. Probably the most exciting game I have seen all year.Luckily for us, we have been in quite a few of these nail biter games.I truly believe that we are battle tested and ready for the playoffs, if we get in.Are we dominant? Not at all.Are we a tough out? I wouldn't want to play us.As banged up as we are on defense. As leaky as our run defense seems to be. As anemic as our pass defense was today. I still would not want to play us.We have some very scary players with very scary speed on offense. We have quite a few guys who can go the distance on any given play.That's dangerous!And we are young! Too young to know how good we can be yet old enough to get it done.We still make some growing pains mistakes but we still find a way to win.Magically turning around a season that seemed so hopeless at 1-4 and now, after winnning 9 of 10, we stand on the doorstep of the playoffs.If the Chiefs beat the Broncos Sunday night that door swings wide open.I didn't want to mention any players or coaches in this post. It wouldn't be fair to any player or coach to say he did more than another in this run.This has been, as it should hopefully continue to be, a true team effort. Somebody always seems to step up big at the right moment and make a big play to win the game.For so many of us Dolfans, thinking we could win 10 games after a 1-4 start, that was completely out of the question. No possible way!Yet here we are.I don't need the nerve wracking, hair pulling, screaming at the TV lifestyle.But I am so proud of this team right now. So proud.Hopefully we keep it going.Phins Completely Up, Up, and Away!Carl LeoneDolfan since 12/25/1971