Jay Ajayi nominated for FedEx ground player of the week

Today, the NFL announced the Dolphins Jay Ajayi is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his gritty performance against the Buffalo Bills (rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win). This is Ajayi’s third nomination of the season. You’ll find a list of nominees below:





Air Nominees

· Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgerscompleted 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 136.6 passer rating in a 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.





· Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilsoncompleted 29 of 45 passes (64.4 percent) for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 117.8 passer rating against the Arizona Cardinals.





· Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradfordcompleted 34 of 50 passes (68 percent) for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns a for a 110.5 passer rating against the Green Bay Packers.





Ground Nominees

· Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.





· Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bellrushed for 122 yards on 20 carries (6.1 avg.) and a touchdown in a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.





· Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnsonrushed for 95 yards on 28 carries (3.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.







