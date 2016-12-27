» Unlabelled » Jay Ajayi nominated for FedEx ground player of the week

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Jay Ajayi nominated for FedEx ground player of the week

Today, the NFL announced the Dolphins Jay Ajayi is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his gritty performance against the Buffalo Bills (rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win). This is Ajayi’s third nomination of the season.  You’ll find a list of nominees below:

Air Nominees
·         Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgerscompleted 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 136.6 passer rating in a 38-25 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

·         Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilsoncompleted 29 of 45 passes (64.4 percent) for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 117.8 passer rating against the Arizona Cardinals.

·         Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradfordcompleted 34 of 50 passes (68 percent) for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns a for a 110.5 passer rating against the Green Bay Packers.

Ground Nominees
·         Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

·         Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bellrushed for 122 yards on 20 carries (6.1 avg.) and a touchdown in a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

·         Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnsonrushed for 95 yards on 28 carries (3.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Every week, following the Monday NightFootball game, through Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedExor tweet using #AirandGround and the nominees’ last name to cast their vote. FedEx and the NFL will announce the winners every Thursday afternoon and then FedEx will award a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO.

