Dolphins 10-5 Despite Missing About Half Of Presumed Starters

If you think about all the changes to our starting line-up since the pre-season, both on offense and defense and not just injuries but also poor performance, it becomes clear how great coaching has been.

Coaches have done so much more than just coach games they installed a system that teaches and developes our youn g players and prepares the back-ups to be game ready.

I don't remember a time that we had young players develope so fast or back-up players be so well prepared for game day and that is the real reason why next man up works.

OK, I know game planning and putting your players in position to succeed is great too, but the attention to the small details with back-ups and rookies and young players is nothing short of amazing. Remember this, to put a player in position to succeed you have to know that player really well and know absolutely what that player is good at and be able to teach him how to defend and hide his flaws, you have to know were his weakness is and help him with technique and practice. How much time do you think a head coach has to give to a player who is not a starter? There's so many things going on at the same time , I'm just happy our coach has a really good staff and is really on top of things.

