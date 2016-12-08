Dolphin Keep Delivering The Goods

The worst start turned into a heck of a season, personally I feel so good about the Fins and the direction and culture change that I'm drunk of excitement for our team with their first winning season and playoff birth since 2008.

I'm thinking what if Pouncey, Jones, Misi, Jenkins, Albert, Alonzo and Tannehill weren't out for the season or playing hurt. It's got to be really hard to tackle a RB with a clubbed hand or block an opposing DE.

The excuses can be made about a lot of what's happened just as in seasons past, but no not this guys they just grind and fight for the win. I've been a fan a long time and I've never seen that next man up mentality work for the Fins before at least not like this.