Brady Bunch Week in Miami

Let's go ahead and give a nasty welcome party to the Pats, yes they took the division but they need this game to clinch home field advantage through out the playoffs.

The Fins are hurting from injuries, but won't give up and the coach has expressed that we play to win and this week is no different. Besides a division foe is a division foe no matter what week it is.

I don't know about you but I hate our division foes all the same I don't discriminate I hate them all, even though I respect the accomplishments that they have made, and the list is endless.

It's time for the tides to change and for the Dolphins to start challenging for division as soon as next season, so why not make a statement with this beat up team in this, the last game off this most improbable of the regular season, with a victory the Dolphins would be 5-1 within the division and 11-5 on the season (that started 1-4 and we all thought was lost) Good luck to the Dolphins who have made us proud!!!