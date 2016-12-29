Ajayi wins ther weekly rushing honor

The fans have spoken and the winners have been chosen! Dolphins Jay Ajayi was awarded the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week! Ajayi won for his spectacular performance against the Buffalo Bills (rushed for 206 yards on 32 carries (6.4 avg.) and a touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win). This is Ajayi’s third award of the season.

Don’t forget, because of his win, $2,000 will be given to The USO in Ajayi’s name.

Also, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers was awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his performance against the Minnesota Vikings (completed 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 136.6 passer rating in a 38-25 win).